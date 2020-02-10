The 92nd annual Academy Awards are officially under the way and the festivities were perfectly kicked off with an amazing performance by Janelle Monae honoring the late, great Mr. Rogers. And with the Oscars choosing to go without a host for the second consecutive year in a row, it was a surprise when ex-Oscar emcees and comedians, Chris Rock and Steve Martin took the stage side-by-side to provide attendees with some temporary entertainment prior to revealing this year's award winners.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The two accomplished comedians stood on stage initially engaging in a classic comedy self-deprecating standoff before turning their attention to those in the crowd. Chris Rock personally went on to poke fun at two-time Oscar winner, Mahershala Ali, Brad Pitt, Martin Scorsese, the Academy itself, and more. Rock stated in reference to Scorsese's Netflix film:

"I loved the first season of The Irishman," before turning his attention to Ali saying, "Mahershala Ali is a two-time Oscar-winner. Do you know what that means if he is pulled over by cops in LA? Nothing."

Without a single female filmmaker nominated for Best Director this year, Chris Rock addressed the elephant in the room, the only way he knows how, with the joke. Steve Martin initiated the conversation saying: