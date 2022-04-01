The slap heard around the world last weekend continues to cause a stir in the media. Just a few days after the incident at the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock kicked off his Ego Death tour in Boston, where crowds were reportedly rowdy – some people even loudly slandering Will Smith, who hit the comedian.

As the New York Post reports, on Thursday night, an employee said patrons at the Wilbur Theatre had "a lot of extra energy," which was evident from the start of the Grown-Ups actor's 8 PM set time.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Someone yelled out 'F*ck Will Smith' and [Rock] went, 'No, no, no,'" an audience member who wished to remain anonymous told the outlet. "[Rock] said it like five or six times as he walked across the stage."

During his Wednesday night performance, the South Carolina native briefly addressed the assault, admitting to the crowd that he was "still processing" being slapped, although he plans to discuss what happened at "some point."

Last evening's routine was mostly focused on new material. "He kinda just shook it off," ticket holder Adam Brown recalled. "He didn't want to talk about it."

"He's gotta take some time to really figure out how he wants to deal with it," another audience member speculated. It's also been noted that several attendees were removed from the venue due to their behaviour, although they believe they shouldn't have been.

"We weren't heckling Chris Rock," the Boston native explained. "We had front-row seats. We were endorsing him, responding to his jokes. He was interacting with us but security took us out."

Are you surprised that the 57-year-old has been keeping mostly quiet regarding his altercation with Will Smith, or do you respect the comedian's decision to focus on his other material at this time? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]