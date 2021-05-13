Comedians Chris Rock and Chris Farley were great friends in the 90’s having worked together for seven years on "Saturday Night Live.” In a new interview for Esquire's "Explain This," Rock recalled the last time he saw his friend, and admitted that he knew he didn't have long to live.

Rock went on to tell the story behind an old photo of himself, Adam Sandler, Farley, and David Spade at Rock's "Bring The Pain" comedy tour. They were in Los Angeles and Rock said it was one of the last times he saw Farley alive.

"This looks like one of the last times I saw Chris alive," Rock said. "I would see him one more time when I did a gig in Chicago. We tried to hang out afterwards, but... I don't know if you've ever really hung out with an addict. Towards the end, anything that isn't the drug is a chore.”

He said their last night together was at Farley's apartment, and when he was leaving he knew it was probably the last time he was going to see him. "He was showing me his apartment. I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, 'That's probably the last time I'm going to see him.' I knew," he said.

Following years of drug and alcohol addiction, Farley died of a morphine and cocaine overdose in December of 1997.

Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and David Spade remain close friends to this day. "We're friends to this day. I love those guys," Rock added.

Stephen Lovekin/ Getty Images

