The American public has been calling on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to become the next President of the United States, but we're not sure that's going to happen, at least anytime soon. The famed professional wrestler was one of few who has been able to crossover into Hollywood's mainstream lane, and he's continued to do so effortlessly. The award-winning action film star is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, and Chris Rock recently reflected on those days when he turned down roles alongside a then-budding Hollywood star.

The comedic icon sat down with Esquire and discussed various aspects of his career, including his days with fallen Saturday Night Live legends and working to reboot the Saw franchise, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to poke fun at himself for passing on the two Rocks working together.

“Here’s the sad thing: Years ago when I was famous and The Rock wasn’t, and they would say ‘Hey, you wanna do a movie with The Rock?’ I’m like ‘Are you f–king crazy? That’s the wackest s–t I’ve ever heard,'" Rock admitted according to Page Six. “Now the guy’s like the biggest action star in the world and I’m like ‘Hey, can I get two lines? Hey, Mr. Johnson, maybe I can be in ‘Fast and Furious.’ I can have a wrench! I don’t even need a car. Maybe I change tires.'"

He reportedly joked, "I’m begging the f–king Rock for a job.” Check out a few snaps from Chris Rock's cover feature below and let us know if you'd be down to see the two Rocks star in a film together.

[via][via]