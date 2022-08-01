He may be cracking jokes on stage about the slap that has caused him to remain a hot topic in pop culture circles, but according to sources, Chris Rock doesn't have any plans to sit down with Will Smith anytime soon. Last week, Smith stunned the internet when he surfaced with a video detailing his perspective on his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. While the actor seemed remorseful, Smith admitted that he did reach out to Rock, however, the comedian did not want to speak with him.

As the internet continues to buzz about the clip, PEOPLE magazine claims that they have spoken with an "industry source" who has offered an update.



"Chris doesn't need to talk. This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris," the source reportedly stated. "Will needs to deal with his issues. Chris is fine." Another source reportedly said that people should take it as a "positive sign" that Rock is able to joke about the experience.

"The fact that he is making jokes about it already is a good thing," the second source reportedly stated. "That means he is assessing it. But the stress of the slap and the aftermath has not taken over his life. Quite the opposite."

