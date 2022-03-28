Will Smith and Chris Rock haven't spoken to each other since the altercation on the Oscars stage last night, despite Diddy's claims. TMZ reports sources close to Rock confirmed that he hasn't shared any words with the first-time Oscar winner after he was slapped on stage. Rock reportedly went straight to his dressing room immediately after the incident before leaving the building entirely.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A source close to Chris said that he was caught off-guard by the incident, though he had "no intention of staying" at the ceremony after presenting the award for best documentary. The insider said that Chris was unaware of Jada's alopecia condition, adding that the comedian "doesn't have a mean bone in his body." However, he remained "shaken and bewildered" by Will's surprise attack.

This is in direct contrast to what Diddy told PageSix on Monday morning about Rock and Smith having out their differences after the Oscars. "That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy said. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

There has been speculation surrounding the incident, and whether or not it was staged. That's yet to be confirmed but it turns out that Chris Rock wasn't responsible for that bit in the speech. After Timothy Burke noted the list of writers for the Oscars last night, he verified that Rock "did not write the joke, and that it came from the writing staff."

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the incident.