When the world's greatest boy band comes to your city, you pull up to the show. Paul Rudd and Chris Rock took this as gospel and attended Brockhampton's show in New York City. They were spotted at the first night of Brockhampton's back-to-back shows (Nov. 22 & 23) in the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

First, a video of Rudd and Rock standing side by side with a group of young folk surrounding them was retweeted many times on Twitter. Turns out they were at the show accompanying their children, but we're just gonna assume that the fathers are also fans themselves. The fact that Rudd and Rock are cool dads on top of having good taste makes us stan even harder. Members of Brockhampton shared the video of the comedic actors in the crowd, but it was later revealed that they had also gone backstage to meet the band. Kevin Abstract tweeted out a photo of all the many members of BH surrounding Rock and Rudd. It takes a moment to spot them amidst the large group, but once you do, your heart is instantly warmed. Kevin Abstract also got the opportunity to take a solo shot with Rock, in which he cheeses like a giddy child.

Catch Brockhampton on tour in support of their latest album, GINGER.