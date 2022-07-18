Things are only getting more serious between Hollywood couple Chris Rock and Lake Bell. Earlier this month, we reported that the two actors have been spending more and more time together, and now, the latest headlines reveal that they've taken their romance overseas to Croatia.

This past weekend, the 43-year-old and the comedian were spotted in the city of Dubrovnik, where they walked around and took in the beautiful view before hopping on a boat for a stunning ride on the water.

Page Six notes that Bell and her beau "couldn't keep their hands off each other" while walking side-by-side. At one point, as she took a phone call in the middle of a plaza, cameras caught her wrapping her arms around Rock in an intimate way.

Both stars were dressed to the nines for their day of rest and relaxation, with the Madagascar voice actor pairing a black t-shirt with a button-up in the same colour, a pair of jeans, brown dress shoes, a tan hat, and some sunglasses.

For her part, Bell wore a navy blue-coloured jumpsuit with fringe detailing at the ankle; her accessories included a small grey tote bag and some simple but elegant black heels.





It seems they've been enjoying their time away from work for a while now – last week they were photographed holding hands while walking along a boardwalk in Trogir, and earlier today, the mother of two dropped off a bikini-clad video on her own Instagram feed (though Rock wasn't included).

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

