Comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have announced they will be teaming up for a co-headlining tour starting on July 21. The announcement came after Rock announced that he would kick off his Ego Death World Tour this year.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Titled Only Headliners Allowed, the five-date tour will take place at venues across New York and New Jersey. The two will perform for just five consecutive days starting at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh and will conclude at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on July 25. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m ET, with Live Nation presales starting Thursday, March 10.

Rock's Ego Death World Tour is set to start this month in Boston and will end in Los Angeles in November. Rock dished a few details about new material in an IG post. "Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny. Can't wait to show you. The link for tickets is in my bio." The upcoming tour will be his first major comedy set in the last five years.

Excited to team up with his mentor, Hart shared his excitement for the upcoming tour with Rock via Instagram. "Chris has forever been a mentor of mine and more importantly a brother and a friend to me in this comedy game. I can't wait to make history with him and destroy these markets!!!! Buckle up bitcheeeesssssss....it's about to go down!!!!!!#RockHart."

Last month, Hart also confirmed his new 30-date tour the Reality Check Tour set to start in July.

