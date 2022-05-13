Chris Rock’s Ego Death tour's latest stop was the Royal Albert Hall in the U.K. During his show on Thursday night (May 12), Rock kept his commentary concerning the Oscars to a minimum. As we all know, Rock made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith during the annual awards ceremony, spurring Will Smith to slap him in front of millions.

“People expect me to talk about the bullshit; I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” Rock said during his show at Royal Albert Hall, alluding that a special would be forthcoming on Netflix. This could potentially be a follow-up to 2018's Chris Rock: Tambourine.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“I'm OK, I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said during another show in early April, not long after the altercation with Will Smith. Following the altercation, Smith received a 10-year ban from the Oscars, while he also apologized to Rock, describing his actions as “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Kenny Rock, brother of Chris, rejected Smith's apology. He believes Smith publically “belittled” his brother.

Coined “The Most Expensive Slap You’ve Ever Seen” by 50 Cent, it’s understandable that Rock is refusing to speak on the situation before receiving reasonable compensation.

The Ego Death World Tour continues at Utilita Arena Birmingham, U.K., tonight, Friday, May 13.

