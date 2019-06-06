Chris Rivers Pays Homage To Big Pun On "Sincerely Me"

The last time we heard from Chris Rivers was last December when he joined the rest of the OCD crew for a cypher that went viral. Rivers made headlines after getting candid about his father's domestic abuse towards his mother. It was a powerful verse that showed Rivers at his most vulnerable and explaining his relationship with his father. Now, he returns with his latest drop that finds him coming at a place of forgiveness with his pops.

Chris Rivers unleashed his latest single, "Sincerely Me" in dedication to his father. The rapper opens up about the void in his life since the passing of Pun and things that his father's missed out on in his life.

"'Sincerely Me' is a heartfelt homage that I used as a letter to my father, Big Pun. I wanted to tell him about my life and the things I have been dealing with since his passing," Rivers told VIBE. "My emotions range from forgiveness, hardships to triumph. It’s a lyrically compact display that I feel shows my growth as both a human and as an artist."

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck all that masculinity shit

I ain't seen you since I was a kid

And I forgave all the shit that you did

I hope you been good, where ever that is