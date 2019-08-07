mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chris Rivers Delivers Smooth Vibes On New Song "In The Morning"

Aron A.
August 06, 2019
In The Morning
Chris Rivers

Chris Rivers is back with the third single off of "G.I.T.U."


Chris Rivers is gearing up for the release of his new project, G.I.T.U. The rapper's released two singles so far and recently came through with the third, "In The Morning." Rivers, the son of Big Pun, prides himself on his lyrical prowess, especially given that he's the seed of rap royalty. On "In The Morning," he flexes his ability to be lyrical while conveying a message and adding some melodies into the mix. He delivers a love song of sorts and details that feeling when you're with that one person who makes you happy.

"'In the morning' I would say is my first love song," he said in a statement. "You know that moment when the sun piercing through your window, cascading over you, waking you up and the first thing you see is the sun-kissed face of the person you love right across from you? Some of you haven’t, I get it, but I have and I wanted to encapsulate that moment, keep it in front of me, and make it last forever."

G.I.T.U. drops on August 16th. 

Quotable Lyrics
I must admit you've been all up on my mind
Take a trip to your island
Let it drip and fall all up on your thighs
Make a wish, you've been flying

Chris Rivers new single new song g.i.t.u
