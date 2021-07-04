Chris Pratt says that he once texted his Guardians of the Galaxy costar and WWE legend Dave Bautista, demanding that they wrestle, while he was blacked out on Ambien. Pratt recalled the embarrassing story on a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Pratt says that blacking out was often a side effect of taking the sleep medication and one night, he sent numerous regrettable texts.

“The next day, he goes, ‘Hey man, that text you sent last night,’ and I go, ‘What text?’ He goes, ‘You don’t remember?’” Pratt said.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Then he revealed what the texts said: “Dave, I wanna wrestle you. I wanna wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just want to know. I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like, collegiate rules, no elbows, no knees. I just want to feel the power.”

Pratt says that he was “mortified” by the messages and admitted that that Bautista is “by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood.”

Pratt's newest film, The Tomorrow War, a science fiction action film, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

