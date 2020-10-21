A meme launched a social media firestorm for Chris Pratt. The Jurassic World actor has been a trending topic for the better part of the day (October 20) after he was deemed the "Worst Hollywood Chris" by fans. Pratt was bestowed the title because of his previous controversies that include his support of President Donald Trump and far-right pundit Ben Shapiro, and his alleged ties to celebrity-favorite, Hillsong-esque Zoe Church out of Los Angeles. After a meme circulated online dubbing Pratt the least desirable "Chris" in Tinsel Town, his celebrity friends and co-stars came to his defense.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is," tweeted Mark Ruffalo. "I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now." Zoe Saldana added her two cents and even included Tupac in her message.

"No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. -Tupac," Saldana wrote. "You got this @prattprattpratt. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!" There were many famous figures who spoke up for Pratt, but it seemed to just intensify the public's disdain. Check it out below.