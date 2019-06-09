Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were first spotted as a couple back in June of last year when they had an intimate picnic in Santa Barbara. Fast forward less than a year later and the couple have hosted another intimate event that's their official wedding with family members and close friends at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

"The couple wanted to keep it simple, but have the most important people in their lives there," a source told Entertainment Tonight of the ceremony. The couple announced their engagement at the top of the year marking Katherine's first marriage and Chris' second.



Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor was previously married to Anna Faris for eight years but split in August of 2017. Together they share one son, six-year-old Jack.

"The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming," a source told ET at the time. "They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union."

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" Chris wrote at the time of their engagement.