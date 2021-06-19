Chris Paul has been one of the best players in the NBA this season and he is a massive reason for why the Phoenix Suns are in the Western Conference Finals. His leadership has brought this team to a whole new level and heading into their series against the Los Angeles Clippers, they are the favorite to go to the NBA Finals. Of course, this is easier said than done, especially when you consider how Paul recently had to enter COVID-19 protocols, putting him at risk to miss Game 1 which goes down on Sunday.

Now, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Paul has been told that he must remain in COVID protocols and that moving forward, he will have to wait for the official go-ahead from the NBA. Simply put, Paul's status for Game 1 remains unknown, which could be a huge detriment to the Suns.

The Suns boast the talents of stars like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton although it remains to be seen if they can carry the weight of the team by themselves. Of course, the Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard, which will certainly help even the playing field should Paul have to miss any time.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates related to Paul's status.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images