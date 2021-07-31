Star guard Chris Paul is continuing his crusade for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Per The Undefeated, Paul has partnered up with the Basketball Hall of Fame to launch the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: a two-day tournament featuring Morehouse College, Virginia Union University, West Virginia State University, and Winston-Salem State University in a nationally-televised doubleheader.

“I appreciate the collaboration of the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mohegan Sun in hosting this inaugural event,” the Phoenix Suns guard said. “With several family members and friends who have attended HBCUs, I know firsthand how important they are to our community and country’s future. I’m excited to offer an elevated experience to the players and fans this November.”

Harry How/Getty Images

Paul, who is a regular champion for Black colleges in the United States, is also a current student at Winston-Salem in his hometown, working toward a four-year degree in communications.

"Chris Paul has shown unwavering support for HBCUs and brought an awareness to creating opportunities for the student-athletes at these institutions,” added John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Hall of Fame is proud to share in Chris’ vision and bring this event to life at beautiful Mohegan Sun Arena.”

Other initiatives from Paul include partnering with the Harvard Business School to bring its Entertainment, Media & Sports program to North Carolina A&T developing a class-to-career pipeline at the school and other HBCUs. He also teamed up with Sour Patch Kids and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make a $1 million commitment over the next five years to students at HBCUs.