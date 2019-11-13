Chris Paul recently hopped in the cold tub as part of Kevin Hart's video series "Cold as Balls," during which the two discussed a range of topics including all the Donald Sterling saga, the end of Lob City, and what really went down on that banana boat. CP3 also opened up to Hart about the recent trade that sent him from a contending team in the Houston Rockets to a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.

Check out the full episode below.

As far as the trade was concerned, CP3 tells Hart there's definitely been times when he felt like he got stabbed in the back. Per NBC Sports:

Hart: "Why is it always such a crazy time when it comes to these trades and whether they’re happening. You’ve been part of some big conversations. Is it at a point where it’s just business, or is it becoming personal? Paul: "Every situation is different. But the team is going to do whatever they want to do. They’ll tell you one thing and do a smooth nother thing. Hart: “Do you feel like there’s been times where, ‘Damn, that’s a little eye-opening, I got stabbed in the back’?” Paul: “Absolutely. This last situation was one of them. The GM there in Houston, he don’t owe me nothing. You know what I mean? He may tell me one thing but do another thing. But you just understand that that’s what it is.”

Paul and the Thunder are currently sitting at 4-7 for the season, with a home game against Hart's Philadelphia 76ers looming on Friday.