Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time although if there is one thing missing in his career, it would have to be an NBA title. Paul has never made it to the NBA Finals and this year, he seems to have a phenomenal opportunity to get there. His Phoenix Suns are currently on a seven-game winning streak and last night, they defeated the Denver Nuggets to complete the second-round sweep. Now, the Suns are off to the Western Conference Finals where they will either play the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers.

After last night's performance, Paul was a bit emotional about everything the team had accomplished this season. While speaking to reporters after the game, Paul also noted that he has been doubted quite a bit over the last few years and he truly believes that the narratives will change, moving forward.

“A couple of years ago they were writing me off. This ain’t about me. It’s about us," Paul said. Over the next few days, the Suns will get a nice little break as they wait for the Jazz and Clippers series to come to an end. Game 4 of that series goes down tonight and there will at least be a Game 5 later this week.

With all of this in mind, it seems as though the Suns are legitimate title contenders right now.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images