Every member of the Oklahoma City Thunder was dressed to the nines as they entered Chesapeake Bay Arena on Wednesday night, thanks to Chris Paul. Ahead of OKC's clash with the Memphis Grizzlies, the veteran point guard played the role of 'Santa Paul' as he gifted his teammates custom suits.

According to The Oklahoman, Paul came up with the idea over the summer and brought in tailors to get the team fitted earlier this year. After arriving to the arena in style, OKC went on to pick up a 126-122 victory over the Grizz as they improved to 13-14 on the season.

"I remember as a young guy, you don’t necessarily have different things or whatnot," Paul said, per The Oklahoman. "And it was just a gift. A gift to guys. Baze (rookie Darius Bazley) said this is the first suit he ever had, so to see him, it’s cool. And the cool part about it is not even what it is. It’s that we did it together."

Six different Thunder players scored in double figures, including Dennis Schroder who led the way with 31 points and 7 assits off the bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Ganilari scored 20 a piece, while CP3 chipped in 18 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. As the saying goes, "look good, feel good, play good."

According to The Oklahoman, Steven Adams was a bit out of sorts.

“It kind of screwed me up, to be honest with you, when I came in,” Adams said. “Because I give a certain amount of time. I didn’t realize how much time it takes to put on one actually. It’s a lot longer than what I’m normally (wearing), so I didn’t account for it. Just like, ah yeah, five minutes, mate.”

Check out each player's custom suit in the videos embedded below.