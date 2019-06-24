Chris Paul has denied that he ever requested a trade for a way out of Houston.

On Sunday while speaking with reporters at his Go Hoop Day, Paul quickly shut down the rumors. "I never asked for a trade,” Paul declared. “I never demanded a trade.”

He went on to state that he'd be happy to stay on with Houston in the future, only citing his frustrations with being edged out of the Finals this year.

“I’ll be in Houston. I’m happy about that. I’m very happy about that. I’m good,” he added.“There’s only one team that wins at the end of the year, you know what I mean?... Since I went to Houston, from Day 1, it’s been about winning games. It’s always about winning games.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While no official confirmation has surfaced of the situation, Chris Paul and James Harden's relationship is reportedly on the rocks with insiders saying that there is "no respect at all" between the pair. It would spark rumors that Paul wanted out before general manager Daryl Morey denounced the notion.

"A thoroughly exasperated Daryl Morey said Chris Paul and his reps have never asked to trade him and he will be on Rockets next season," tweeted Houston Rockets beat writer Jonathan Feigen. "Said he and Harden do not have issues with one another and that he has spoken to both often this off-season about free agency evaluations, plans."