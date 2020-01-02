The iconic Air Jordan 11 has been retro'd time and again in both classic and brand new colorways, but one style we've yet to see hit retailers is the alternate "Bred" colorway that was gifted to Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

As seen in the photos embedded above, CP3's exclusive Air Jordan 11 features a black upper with a glossy black patent leather and a red jumpman, just like the beloved Bred AJ11. However, his special edition PE features a red lining that extends to the heel tab where a tiny "3" sits in place of the traditional "23" branding.

A Jordan Brand athlete, Paul has no shortage of exclusive Js in his stash, including multiple other Air Jordan 11s such a white-based Rockets-themed pair and two different "Clippers" iterations.

Let us know what you think of the alternate Bred PE, and click here to preview the Bred x Concord AJ11 Low set to release later this year.