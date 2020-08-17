Chris Paul and James Harden seemed like a dynamic duo on the Houston Rockets once upon a time, although it's clear that they stopped gelling with each other. This led to a bit of a falling out behind closed doors and as a result, Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. The trade worked out splendidly for both teams as Russ and Harden have been lights out, while Paul has been able to guide a young team to the postseason.

Now, both teams will be facing off against each other in the first-round of the playoffs. While Westbrook will have to miss the first few games with an injury, it's still going to be a bittersweet moment for Paul, who gets to face Harden with the stakes at their highest. While speaking to Thunder reporter Brandon Rahbar, Paul explained what it will be like to go up against the Rockets while also noting that Harden is a wildcard.

“I don’t know. We got different ideas over here. He has a unique way of scoring on a nightly basis," Paul said. He also commented on the team's small balls strategy, noting "Russ has been unbelievable as dynamic as he is. They got a solid team.”

This series will certainly be one of the best of the playoffs, so give us your predictions, in the comments below.