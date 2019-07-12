Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly working to get a trade done as soon as possible, and it's the Miami Heat that are believed to be the frontrunner to land the veteran point guard.

Following Thursday night's blockbuster trade that sent CP3 (and multiple picks) to OKC in exchange for Russell Westbrook, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that the Heat were interested in making a move for Paul. During Friday's episode of "Get Up," Woj reiterated that Miami is the main focus, adding that OKC doesn't intend to have Chris Paul wear the Thunder uniform this season.

Says Woj:

“The market for Chris Paul is going to be small, but Miami is at the top of that list. They’d like to try and get that deal done as soon as they can. I was told there’s some other teams, too, that are going to be discussed but their hope in getting this deal done with Chris Paul is that he doesn’t play a game in a Thunder uniform.” “I think Miami is the focus right now, and they’ll try to find a way to get a deal done with the Heat.”

Paul, 34, averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. The nine-time All Star, who began his career in Oklahoma City, has three years, $124 million left on his contract.

As part of the Westbrook-CP3 deal, OKC also acquired two first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 (both protected Nos. 1-4) and two pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, according to ESPN.