NBA stars across the league are already getting back to work in preparation for the 2019-20 season, as the starting of training camp is approximately two months away.

Just yesterday we watched as Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Carmelo Anthony, Dennis Smith Jr. and others showed out in a star-studded pickup game in New York City. Today, footage of some 1-on-1 battles between Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal surfaced, courtesy of NBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen.

Check out the video clip in the tweet embedded below.

Tatum, 21, will be expected to take on a new role with the Boston Celtics this season following the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. The third-year forward, who is among the players expected to compete in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds per game last season.

Beal, 26, averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game for the Washington Wizards last season while earning All Star honors for the second straight season. He is due $27.1 million this season and $28.8M the following year, but the Wizards are expected to offer him a $111M contract extension on Friday. If he declines the option, it will pave the way for numerous trade rumors throughout the season.

Meanwhile, veteran point guard Chris Paul will be starting anew in Oklahoma City. Paul joined the Thunder as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets. Although it was initially reported that CP3 and OKC were working on a trade, it now appears that he'll be entering the season as a member of the Thunder.