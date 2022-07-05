Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA, and as it stands, there is still one thing missing from his resume. Of course, that thing would have to be an NBA title. Paul came close to winning his first championship back in 2021 as the Suns were two wins away from defeating the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the Suns collapsed in the final four games of that series, and much of the blame fell on CP3.

Now, Paul and the Suns are looking for a bounce-back season and they might just get it with rumors that Kevin Durant wants to play for the franchise. There is no telling whether or not this will actually happen, however, fans are very optimistic about it happening.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In just a couple of seasons, Paul has become beloved in Phoenix. The fans in the city absolutely love him, and his recent interaction with a young fan is proof of that. In fact, the brief interaction between the two was quite sweet, as you can see in the video below.

The young fan couldn't be more excited to meet CP3, as he said "I’ve been a fan since Day 1." Of course, the fan is a little young to be a Day 1 CP3 fan, which led to Paul saying "Day 1? You wasn’t born on my Day 1.” This got a laugh out of everyone in the vicinity, and overall, it was a moment that made this kid's entire year.

Hopefully, for this fan, Chris Paul can come through and win the Suns their first title. It won't be easy, but the Suns have the roster to do it.