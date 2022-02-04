Chris Paul is considered to be one of the greatest point guards in the entire history of the NBA. Unfortunately, the one thing missing on Paul's Hall of Fame resume is an NBA title. He was almost able to get one last year as his Suns made it to the NBA Finals. In the end, however, they lost out to the Milwaukee Bucks who were led by none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Paul's career winding down, many are discussing Paul's accolades and whether or not he needs a championship to complete his career. It is a question that Paul has thought a lot about himself, and he recently got to answer it.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While appearing on JJ Redick's podcast "The Old Man & The Three," Redick asked Paul if he feels like his career isn't complete. That's when Paul explained that he is at peace with his career and he just likes having the ability to play basketball at a high level. Simply put, Paul is just fine if he finishes out his career without that Chip.

"I'm sure there's guys that done won the chip that would love to flip places right now," Paul said.

It's a good mentality to have, especially as Paul looks to finish his career on a high. Hopefully, for him and the Suns' sake, he's able to get that ring anyway.