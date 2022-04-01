Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA, and throughout his time in the league, he has always proven himself to be a leader. He was a major part of the NBPA over the last few years, and now, he will be receiving a brand new role within Joe Biden's Presidential Administration.

No, no, Paul isn't going to become a cabinet member or anything. Instead, he will be part of the Advisory Board for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Seventeen other new members were named to the advisory board which is also made up of a variety of Presidents from HBCUs around the United States.

This advisory board will be tasked with coming up with new ways to help further the HBCU Initiative which is a project that has been going on since the early 80s. These efforts will help bring awareness to HBCUs around the country, and it will also help bring in new students and even funding through various campaigns.

Paul has taken an interest in HBCUs over the years as he was instrumental in getting HBCU representation at the All-Star Game back in February. Needless to say, this is a role that Paul is certainly built for.

