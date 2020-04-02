Chris Paul, just like many other players in the NBA, had to get tested for the Coronavirus after it was revealed that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz got it. Paul was given a clean bill of health and is currently at home resting comfortably. In fact, he was recently on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, where he spoke about his experiences.

As he says, testing was actually quite the harrowing experience. Paul was tested and then got on a flight home from Oklahoma. When he got to his house, he couldn't even go inside because he had no clue if he was positive or negative. Paul says it took three hours before he got his results back although, in the meantime, he had to sit out in the driveway.

“When I left Oklahoma to come [home], I hadn’t gotten my [COVID-19 test] results back. So I got back to my house, I hadn’t seen my kids since All-Star Weekend. Couldn’t go in the house, though,” Paul said. “I sat in the driveway for three hours because I hadn’t gotten my test back. I could see my kids, but I couldn’t go touch them…That was tough in itself.”

Paul went on to say that everything that's going on is crazy and that he hopes to be back on the court sooner rather than later, if possible, of course.

NBA players are going through a hard time right now and Paul is no different. As fans, we are feeling that itch for sports, as well.