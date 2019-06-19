Yesterday, a blistering report came out from Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports which stated how the Houston Rockets are in complete disarray. It was reported that Chris Paul and James Harden have an "unsalvageable" relationship and that Paul even asked for a trade. This all stems from the fact that both players wouldn't even talk to each other at times this season and even had a bit of a shouting match after the team lost in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. With Paul on the market, the offseason would surely become even more interesting.

A post on Instagram spoke about the report and interestingly enough, Paul himself hopped in the comments section where he immediately dispelled all of the rumors surrounding his name. "Damn! That's news to me...," Paul divulged.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has assured fans that Paul won't be traded this offseason and that any reports he asked for a trade are unequivocally false. It will be interesting to see how the offseason plays out for the Rockets who will look to add another start to their roster which hasn't been able to make it to the NBA Finals.

Once June 30th rolls around, the Rockets will be a team to watch as free agency moves forward.