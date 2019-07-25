Chris Paul and James Harden seemed to be a match made in heaven just a few years ago but recent playoff performances prove that simply wasn't the case. It's clear that it was time for a change in Houston and Paul eventually became the martyr as he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Paul has been fairly silent since the trade happened but last night, he took to Instagram with a lengthy tribute about the city of Houston. He also made a point to express his excitement about playing for the Thunder next season.

Per @cp3:

"So thankful to the city of Houston for all your generosity and kindness toward my family and me these past few years! I’m truly blessed to have amazing fans who continue to support me throughout my career. I’m excited to be joining @okcthunder next season and for this new opportunity to compete alongside my Thunder teammates. I started my NBA career playing in Oklahoma City with the New Orleans Hornets and I look forward to returning!"

At first, it seemed as though Paul would be traded out of OKC but as of right now, trade talks have come to an end. Come next season, Thunder fans will probably get to see CP3 don the blue and orange.