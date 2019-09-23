There was a ton of movement throughout the NBA offseason and heading into next year, it seems as though the league will look completely different from what we're used to. Perhaps the biggest change came with the Oklahoma City Thunder who lost Paul George in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Following this move, Russell Westbrook requested a trade out of town and ended up with James Harden on the Houston Rockets. The Thunder received some draft picks as well as Chris Paul in that deal although rumors quickly circulated that Paul would be moved.

One of the main teams interested in Paul was the Miami Heat but a deal never got done. The star point guard is set to make $124 million over the next three seasons which is a pretty hefty price tag and a few months ago, the Heat didn't want to have to move any young talent. According to The Athletic, there is a chance they could reconsider as both Paul and the Heat would be interested in teaming up.

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Since the retirement of Dwyane Wade, the Heat are in a bit of a rebuild but have enlisted the likes of Jimmy Butler to get it started. Butler and Paul could make for a dynamic duo but as of right now, both sides are far apart on that possibility.

Perhaps these teams will change their tune once the season starts as that's when they'll really know which prospects they want to keep on their rosters.