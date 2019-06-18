When the Houston Rockets lost to a depleted Golden State Warriors squad back in the second round of the playoffs, there were a ton of questions surrounding the team and whether or not they have what it takes to win a title. At the forefront of these conversations were the team's two stars, Chris Paul and James Harden. Reports quickly surfaced that the two had an altercation after the final game of the season and that they aren't on good terms.

Well, a report from Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports seems to corroborate these rumors as he explains how the two have an "unsalvageable" relationship. In the report, it states how Paul has demanded a trade from the Rockets, while Harden gave the team an ultimatum, saying it's "him or me."

Harry How/Getty Images

“There’s no respect at all, on either side,” a source told Goodwill. “They need to get away from one another. Chris doesn’t respect James’ standing in the league, and James doesn’t respect the work Chris has put in, to this point.”

Over the next three seasons, Paul will stand to make $38.5 million, $41.3 million, and $44.2 million which makes his contract hard to digest for potential suitors. Either way, there are some rough days ahead as they look to completely revamp their roster this season.

If Paul were to be traded, where would you like to see him play?