Chris Patrick Convinces The World He's "Up Now"

The man with two first names has officially returned with some new music. After finding success with the song "Gang Activity" last year, Chris Patrick is setting himself up for a breakout year in 2022, kicking things off by dropping his new single, "Up Now."

Uncontent with being labeled "up next," the New Jersey native battles for his spot with the greats on his new single. With clever wordplay, hard-hitting flows, and melodic sections, the CXR representative brings his versatility to the forefront with this record.





Fresh off a sold-out show in New York City with Redveil, Chris said this about the new song: "'Up Now' represents the celebration of the big wins in life. Having come from a space where dreams usually get killed, the feeling of being Up is satisfying but fleeting. As temporary as the feeling is, it’s important to make the most of it while you’re there."

Listen to Chris Patrick's new single below and see why the internet has completely fallen in love with him. Stay tuned for more new music as he preps the release of his upcoming project, X-Files.

Quotable Lyrics:

I used to feel like sh*t was a dub but n***a I'm up now

I used to feel I wouldn't be someone but now they wan' f*ck with me

