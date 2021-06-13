Chris Hemsworth trolled Chris Evans on Instagram while celebrating the Avengers actor's 40th birthday with a post showing a photo of himself with Chris Pratt and Evans nowhere to be seen.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans,” Hemsworth wrote. Most fans replied with laughing emojis in the comments section.

"Wrong Chris, Chris," one fan wrote.

Another joked: “Man. Chris has changed over the years.”



Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

Hemsworth, Evans, and Pratt have all starred in multiple Marvel films together.

The picture is likely from behind the scenes of the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. For the project, both actors are reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles of Thor and Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Earlier this year, a report surfaced that claimed Evans was retiring from his role as Captain America, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige quickly shot down.

“I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie also said he was shocked by the report.

Check out Hemsworth's Instagram post trolling Evans below.

[Via]