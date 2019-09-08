Chris Evans is tired of being the good guy. “It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans told Variety when asked about his role in the upcoming film, Knives Out. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s fun.”

Evans will be playing the grandson of a best-selling mystery novelist named Harlan Thrombey. Thrombey was recently found dead after what seems to be a “suicide,” and all living heirs come together to solve the mystery.

Alongside Evans will be a remarkable cast including Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, and Toni Collette. The group will be directed by Rian Johnson, who's got Star Wars: The Last Jedi and a handful of the best Breaking Bad episodes under his belt. Johnson also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film.

Chris Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in Marvel’s Avengers movie series, which has landed him on Forbes list of the highest-earning actors. The most recent outing, Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, earning $2.796 billion at the box office. Knives Out will hits theaters on November 27th later this year. Check out the trailer for Knives Out below.