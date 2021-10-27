Many know and love Chris Evans as Captain America, but now, the 40-year-old is taking on the role of a different superhero – Buzz Lightyear. Earlier today, Pixar shared the first teaser trailer for their upcoming animated film, Lightyear, which tells the origin story of the iconic action figure.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Angus MacLane told readers to avoid putting this film in the same cinematic universe as Toy Story. “Another way to get at it, it’s a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character,” he said.

“In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure. The movie doesn’t end and then you see Andy eating popcorn. This is its own thing… This is standalone. It’s the Buzz Lightyear movie. It’s that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy.”

In typical Pixar fashion, the clip features incredible animation and packs plenty of emotion and detail into just a minute and a half. Although we don’t hear much of Evans’ voice as Lightyear, we do get to see him in action, jetting off into space on the adventure of a lifetime.”

“To infinity and … Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theatres Summer 2022,” Evans captioned an Instagram post from earlier this morning, sharing the first look with his followers.

Is the Lightyear teaser giving you major childhood nostalgia, too? Would you like to see any other origin films from Disney and Pixar? Let us know in the comments.

