Chris Evans must enjoy his relationship with Disney because he is getting on board with what will probably turn into a sequel animated series. Disney and Pixar announced that Evans will be voicing Buzz Lightyear in a prequel film that will explore the "real" person that the toy in Toy Story was based on. The film is set to premiere on June 17, 2022.

Angus MacLane, the man who helped bring The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., WALL·E and, Ratatouille to life, will direct Lightyear. It will be the first Toy Story spin-off, and if it is successful, fans can expect Disney and Pixar to explore that universe ever further. The highly successful Marvel-method of expanding and telling stories about characters in the same universe is being applied to almost every Disney property it seems. Star Wars is getting an expansive set of new shows as well.

Evans praised Tim Allen and Pixar in an Instagram post. "Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning," he wrote on a caption of a post. "My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear’. I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling."