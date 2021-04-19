CNN host Chris Cuomo advocated for police reform on his show, Cuomo Prime Time, Friday, saying that policing won't change in this country until "white people's kids start getting killed."

"How many more?" Cuomo asked. "Die of the pandemic, dying from police shootings. George Floyd, Daunte Wright. I wonder if you'll remember their names six months from now because they'll be replaced by so many others."



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

In the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial, Wright was killed at the hands of the police, while body-cam footage of the officer who shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released as well.

"Forget that police are trained to deal with non-compliance with force that is not lethal. Hey, comply or die," Cuomo said sarcastically. "And you know what the answer is. You really do. You don't like it, I don't like it, it scares me. Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they'll change. Your kids start getting killed, white people's kids start getting killed."

He continued: "We pretend that we're not just seeing same lying and lack of leading, and bleeding and death and pain. New news, name faces, new places—same problems. You know it, I know it. You know that I know."

The prosecutor who claimed Adam Toledo was unarmed during a court hearing was placed on leave, this week.

[Via]