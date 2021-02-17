Chris Crack Delivers His New Project "Might Delete Later"

Chris Crack is as unconventional as they come which is why every single one of his releases is so exciting. Even in a pandemic, he managed to release an incredible amount of music including projects like Good Cops Don't Exist and White People Love Algorithms. His last album of 2020 was Haters Forget They Were Fans First in November, and now, he's back with his first body of work of 2021. The rapper came through with his new project, Might Deleter Later over the weekend which boasts 15 songs in total with appearances coming from Nate Knew, Nickelus F, J Arthur, King Rozzie, Cali Hendrix, Mr Muthafuckin' Exquire, Lil Keishia, and many more.

Check out the latest project from Chris Crack, Might Delete Later below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.