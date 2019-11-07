Not many famous people with Chris Brown's enormous following would open up their property to the public for a yard sale, but Breezy has always been one to operate a little differently. On Wednesday, the superstar singer set out racks on racks of his designer goods for people to rummage through. A ridiculous line began to form hours before the event even began, but TMZ reports that it almost got shut down by someone who called the authorities.

The outlet states that on Tuesday, Chris was visited at his home by the police who shared with him that someone had filed a complaint against him. The person accused the singer of bringing in items to sell, an allegation Chris denied by telling the authorities that everything he intended to put up for sale were things he had inside of his house.

TMZ claims they spoke with officials at the L.A. Department of Building and Safety who told them they were at Chris's house for over an hour, advising him on yard sale protocol. Later, someone else visited the singer and told his team that the yard sale couldn't happen because a permit hadn't been filed. However, permits aren't needed, but TMZ says there were repeated visits and attempts to have the event shut down throughout the day.

Meanwhile, it seems to have gone down without a hitch, and it was well documented on social media. The yard sale continues on Thursday for Day Two, so thousands of others have another chance to cop some Chris Brown gear. Check out the event below.