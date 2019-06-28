One could say that with the release of Chris Brown's latest project Indigo the singer is "back," but if we're honest with ourselves, he never really left. The 30-year-old has evolved over the years from that adorable teenaged R&B singer to a dance phenomenon who just can't seem to make a bad record, even if he tried. Indigo, Brown's ninth studio album, was dropped off early Friday morning to hundreds of thousands of fans waiting impatiently around the world. During his listening party last week, the singer shared memories of being a high school kid with big dreams—a life that he now gets to live.

"If y’all don’t feel the sh*t I need to know," he said to the crowd of listeners. "I’m so thankful of the process to be here. I don’t even know so many years later." The 32-track release, which includes two discs and three bonus tracks, is the second instance of Brown dropping a double album (the first being Heartbreak on a Full Moon back in 2017). The project includes features by Nicki Minaj, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juicy J, Juvenile, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Drake, Ink, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, and Tank. It's an eclectic mix of R&B, hip hop, and dance tracks that perfectly define who Brown is as an entertainer.

There have been plenty of artists who have attempted to fuse genres on records and failed, but Brown seems to have perfected the art of transitioning from one musical style to the next quite fluidly. Indigo season is upon us whether you like it or not, and with 32 tracks, it isn't going to slow down anytime soon.