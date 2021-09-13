In what has become one of the most predictable cycles in music, Chris Brown is in the news for a situation involving reports of battery.

According to TMZ, a man on a motorbike rode up on Brown's San Fernando property and upon being met and questioned by the singer's security team, spit in a guard's face and rode off. The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report from the guard who was spit on but no arrests have been made yet.

As is very widely-known, however, this type of event is nothing new for Brown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

More than a decade after his brutal assault on Rihanna and four years after Karreuche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown, Brown continues to find himself in controversies involving beef, the police and battery allegations. Just this year, the singer has appeared in the news for the police having to break up his 32nd birthday party, more allegations of assault against a woman, trying to start Instagram beef with Kanye West over a dropped Donda verse, old social media beef with model Tyson Beckford and now this, a man riding up on his home and spitting in his security's face.

Despite 15 years in the game, an expansive catalog of music and a fanbase of diehards that defend him at every turn, the thing that keeps Brown at the tip of everybody's tongue is the drama that comes with him.

Let us know what you think of Brown and the constant flow of news stories surrounding him.

