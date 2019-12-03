If you're following Chris Brown on social media, you know that he's been flexing his visual arts talent for a minute. At this point, we all know that the Virginia native has a stunning voice. His range is otherworldly and, when it comes to dancing, there aren't many who could pull off the moves we know him for. A world-class performer, Breezy just got off tour with Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas and, now that he has some downtime, he's been showing off his paintbrush, heading outside to get his artwork up in the street. His most recent designs are seriously something special.

Uploading two photos of unfinished works to social media, Chris Brown let us all know that, even when he's not working on music, he's doing something creative. The artist set up his ladder and spray paint cans, posting an inspirational caption on the first artwork. "You are the paintbrush... the world is your canvas," he wrote. The second piece that he debuted is stunning, following more of a hyper-realistic approach. Neither of the two are complete but it looks like Brown is painting them on the side of his house. That likely means that he'll be fixing to get them done as soon as possible.

Which is your favorite of the two? Let us know!