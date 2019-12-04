Two years ago, it was reported that Chris Brown has purchased his daughter Royalty a pet monkey. That became a major topic of conversation after it was determined that the monkey was a wild animal, making it a pretty irresponsible decision to allow his then-3-year-old child to play with the animal. Brown argued that the monkey, named Fiji, did not actually belong to him and that a video of RoRo playing with the pet was not taken at his house. Fortunately, it doesn't look like the singer will be in too much trouble after a court appearance this morning. According to a new report by TMZ, he will need to pay a $35,000 fine and stay away from monkeys for a while.



Chris Brown has officially struck a deal with the D.A. in his illegal pets case, agreeing to pay a fine to the monkey retreat facility where Fiji now lives. In addition to the cash penalty, Brown was also placed in a diversion program where he will not be allowed to purchase any monkeys for six months. It has not yet been determined whether or not the artist can visit his former pet.

Once his six months are up, Breezy will be able to buy another pet monkey if he pleases. This time around though, he'll need to have the proper paperwork and it must be a non-restricted species.