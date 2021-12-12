Chris Brown is one hell of a performer. Unfortunately, many fans haven't been able to witness this with their own eyes in the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why fans have been ecstatic about Los Angeles' Rolling Loud. Artists like J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Lil Durk held it down during the festival in the past few days, though Breezy's slow ahead of the Dreamville rapper's last night became widely talked about.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Brown's mother took to Instagram where she shared praise for her son's showmanship, especially after an extended break from the stage. "SO PROUD OF YOU ANGEL!! THIS IS WHERE YOU BELONG!!! ITS BEEN 2 YEARS EVERYONE MISS YOU!! THEY LOVE YOU EVEN MORE!! SO AMAZING SEEING YOU BACK ON STAGE AGAIN," she wrote on Instagram along with footage of his set.

The singer also went to social media where he offered his gratitude to his fans and the Rolling Loud organizers for allowing him to perform again. "THANKS @rollingloud for having me. THANK YOU to the fans who came out. I love y’all . means the world to me," the singer wrote.

Though he largely handled the evening's set on his own, he did reunite with Tyga to perform a few of their classic collaborations.

Check out footage from Chris Brown's Rolling Loud set below.