Chris Brown released his brand new album Indigo last week and much like everything else he does, there has been some controversy regarding it. Throughout his career, Chris has been branded the "bad guy" and in some instances, he's deserved every bit of backlash he's gotten. The most recent example of Breezy's divisive nature came in the form of a lyric on one of his new songs. On his track "Need A Stack" with Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas, Brown raps about how he only likes black girls with nice hair and, understandably, people were irate. Brown has been accused of colorism in the past so it may have been insensitive to include this line in the song. People have been talking about the bar and now, his own mother and baby mama are coming to his defense on social media.



Chris' mom Joyce Hawkins took to her Instagram page to speak her mind about the headlines she's been seeing about her son's new album, saying, "Headline news!!!! Hair!!! Seriously???! Now what has this world come to?????" She noted in her caption that while she usually doesn't comment on anything like this, she felt compelled to speak up because it was "just ridiculous to her."

The mother of Brown's daughter, Nia Guzman, co-signed Joyce's message, offering her props in the form of an emoji. Were you offended by the lyrics or do you think people are overreacting?