Chris Brownmight have to take on a lawsuit all by his dolo. The rapper was named in a lawsuit related to an alleged rape that occurred at his home in 2017. As he prepares to fight the case, he's reportedly going to need some new legal representation. According to The Blast, the legal team representing Breezy has filed a motion demanding to be withdrawn from the case.

Blair Berk, Brown's lawyer, filed documents claiming that the singer became difficult to work with. Berk said that he hasn't met his end of the obligations in their contract. Additionally, she claimed that she never had Brown's actual number. Instead, she'd be in contact with Chris Brown through his manager, Any Wilson.

"Over the past several months, Mr. Brown has not met his material obligations under the terms of our engagement letter, and has rendered it unreasonably difficult for Tarlow & Berk to carry out the representation effectively. Our relationship with Mr. Brown has come to a point where Tarlow & Brown and I can no longer adequately defend or represent him," she said.

Berk's firm was hired to help Zia Modabber, Chris' main lawyer. However, Modabber is also fed up with the singer, it would appear. Modabber filed the same motion to get withdrawn from the case, listing similar reasons to Berk.

We'll keep you updated.