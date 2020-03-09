Chris Brown's Indigo album is getting a short film to accompany it. The singer hit Instagram earlier today to share a short snippet of some futuristic graphics with "Red" soundtracking the clip. "INDIGO MOVIE," Breezy announced. "STARTS PRODUCTION SOON." The singer previously announced the mini-film in January but he later deleted the post. At this point, he hasn't shared much other information regarding the short film but it seems like he'll be aiming to release it later this year.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Chris Brown's already shared some cinematic visuals for Indigo so far including the Grammy-nominated, "No Guidance" featuring Drake. Following years of beefing with one another, they poked fun at the previous tension between them in the video with a dance-off. Needless to say, Drake didn't stand a chance against Chris Brown.

Breezy's album has already broken records across the boards so there's no doubt an accompanying film will not only enhance streams but likely spark some sort of conversation surrounding his name. The singer recently celebrated his album earning one billion streams on Apple Music but back in August, the album already hit a billi across all streaming platforms.

Peep the teaser for the Indigo and keep your eyes peeled for more news surrounding Chris Brown's short film below.