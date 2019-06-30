Chris Brown may be looking toward adding yet another No. 1 album to his mantle as his recently released Indigo is projected to land the top slot in its opening set next week.

According to Hits DailyDouble, Indigo is expected to push somewhere between 110,000 and 135,000 equivalent units with 40,000 to 50,000 of that value counting toward pure album sales.

If all goes according to such projections, it would mark a larger opening week that Brown's last Heartbreak on A Full Moon project which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 last year. While it didn't top across all genres, the album did earn the crooner his seventh No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with 68,000 equivalent album sales.

Yet again, Brown has found a way to get the general public talking while also playing into the streaming age by making Indigo a double disc project stacked with features from the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Trey Songz among others.

Expected to clock in a close second on the Billboard 200 next week is J Balvin and Bad Bunny's collaborative OASIS project, slated to move 27,000 to 33,000 units with 2,000 to 4,000 accounting for pure album sales.